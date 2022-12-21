Musk actively looking for new CEO after losing poll, CNBC says

NEW YORK - Elon Musk is actively searching for a new chief executive officer for Twitter, CNBC’s David Faber reported, after the billionaire lost a straw poll he posted on the social media site that asked users whether he should relinquish his role as head of the company.

More than 10 million votes, or 57.5 per cent, were in favour of Musk stepping down, according to results that came in Monday morning.

Mr Musk committed to abide by the results when he launched the survey, but nearly a day later he had tweeted more than 10 times without directly addressing the outcome.

Mr Musk responded to a tweet suggesting the poll may have been manipulated by bots with a single word: “interesting.”

Announcing a new policy move in one of his first tweets after the poll, Mr Musk said Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Responding to a Blue member going by the name Unfiltered Boss, Mr Musk agreed with the suggestion that only subscribers should have a voice in future policy and said, “Twitter will make that change.”

Twitter Blue had attracted about 140,000 subscribers as of Nov 15, the New York Times has reported.

Earlier, the billionaire pledged to submit all future policy decisions to a vote and offered Twitter users a choice on leadership, asking them if he should step down from the top leadership position at the company he bought in October for US$44 billion (S$60 billion).

Mr Musk’s dramatic offer came shortly after he attended the World Cup final match in Qatar, triggering a wave of trending topics such as “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter.”

He did not identify an alternative leader, and went so far as to say anyone capable of doing the job would not want it.