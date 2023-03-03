Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in South Carolina murder trial

SOUTH CAROLINA - Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer found guilty of killing his wife and son in a grisly and complex case that has garnered international attention, has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday a South Carolina jury declared Murdaugh, 54, guilty on two counts of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22 on their family estate on June 7, 2021.

He was also convicted of two related firearms charges.

At a hearing on Friday, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to prison for the remainder of his natural life for the murders.

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, had faced 30 years to life in prison for each of the two counts of murder under South Carolina law.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of life without parole.

The case has drawn intense media coverage given the family’s immense political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial took place.

For decades until 2006, family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the Deep South state.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors portrayed Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he had the means and the opportunity to commit the murders.

Prosecutors said he gunned down his wife and son to distract from an array of financial misdeeds.