One person killed, several wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY - A blast of gunfire killed one person and injured at least nine others outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of onlookers scurrying for safety.

One of the gunshot victims was dead and three were critically wounded, with five others initially listed in “serious” condition and one other in “non-life-threatening” condition, a local fire department official told Reuters.

Police also put the total number of people shot at 10. CNN, citing the fire department, reported a total of 14 people were injured in the incident.

Two armed people were taken into custody at the scene, police said. Police Chief Stacey Graves at a press conference later called them suspects.

At least five of the injured were taken from Union Station to University Health hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King. He said there was no information on the nature or extent of the injuries.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City was also receiving patients from the incident but could not provide a number, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said in an initial post on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Rapid-fire gunfire was audible in footage posted online by ABC News.