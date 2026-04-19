‘Multiple’ injured in University of Iowa campus shooting: US police

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The University of Iowa said there were “confirmed victims” in the incident, without providing additional details of casualties.

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WASHINGTON - Police said “multiple” people were injured in a shooting at the University of Iowa early on April 19, after the midwestern US school issued an alert reporting gunshots in an area popular for nightlife.

The United States, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence that kills thousands of people every year.

“The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday,” Iowa City officials said in a statement, adding that “no arrests have been made”.

“At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting.”

Their conditions were unknown, authorities said.

The ICPD said its officers responded to a report of a “large fight” on campus just before 2am local time (3pm in Singapore), adding that officers arriving at the scene “heard gunfire”.

The University of Iowa said there were “confirmed victims” in the incident, without providing additional details of casualties.

In emergency alerts, the school told people to avoid the area and “remain vigilant”.

The university said the gunshots were reported near College and Clinton streets in the heart of the Midwest college town.

Shootings are shockingly common on US school and university campuses.

Two people were killed by gunfire at South Carolina State University in February. And two people were killed and nine others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Brown University in December. AFP