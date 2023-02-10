Mouse named after Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

LOS ANGELES - A mouse named after “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart is officially the world’s oldest in captivity, a US zoo has announced.

Pat the Pacific pocket mouse – the smallest species of mouse in North America – bagged the title when he hit nine years and 209 days on Wednesday.

Officials from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirmed Pat was still going strong on Thursday.

The tiny creature – whose longevity was recognised by Guinness World Records – weighs less than six grams (a fifth of an ounce).

And unlike his namesake, who as Captain Jean-Luc Picard commanded the Starship Enterprise, Pat the Pacific pocket mouse is covered in hair.

The species got its name because of pouches in its cheeks, which are used to carry food and nesting materials.

The animals are found in coastal scrublands, dunes and riverbanks close to the Pacific Ocean.

Human encroachment left the species struggling and it was thought to be extinct until a tiny population was discovered in 1994.