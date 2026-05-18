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Air force base in Idaho investigating aircraft collision at US military air show

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Two EA-18G Growler jets seen in a video posted on social media crashing mid-air near the Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show.

A video on social media showing two EA-18G Growler jets crashing mid-air during the air show, after which four parachutes were deployed.

PHOTO: CLASHREPORT/X

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WASHINGTON - An air show incident on May 17 at Mountain Home Air Force Base in the US state of Idaho, is being investigated, a spokesperson said.

Two EA-18G Growler jets crashed two miles from Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, according to a post on X by Airshow News. Four parachutes were seen deployed at the time of the crash, Airshow News said.

“Emergency responders are on the scene and investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available,” a Mountain Home spokesperson told Reuters.

The Mountain Home Police Department issued a notice that the air show was cancelled and cautioning not to travel to the area.

The air show’s official site lists the E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.