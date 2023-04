WASHINGTON – “You cannot expel hope,” exclaimed a triumphant Justin Pearson in a fiery speech, surrounded by cheering supporters in Nashville, Tennessee on April 12.

The 29-year-old member of Tennessee’s House of Representatives, and fellow Representative Justin Jones, 27, both Democrats, had just been reinstated in the state legislature after they were kicked out for their noisy advocacy for gun control in the wake of a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville.