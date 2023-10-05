More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

LOS ANGELES – Tens of thousands of healthcare workers in the United States walked off the job on Wednesday, beginning one of the sector’s largest strikes in recent history, as America’s year of labour discontent rolled on.

The walkout of more than 75,000 workers at Kaiser Permanente, the country’s largest non-profit healthcare organisation, comes as surging inflation has spurred industrial action across the US, from Hollywood actors to Detroit auto workers.

People on the picket lines in Los Angeles on Wednesday said they were underpaid and overworked.

“Ever since the pandemic hit, we lost a lot of members and we never recovered them,” X-ray technician Armando Velasco told AFP.

“And now we’re at the brink, we’re at the precipice.”

Nurse Kathy Lozoya said the rocketing cost of living in southern California was making life very difficult.

“Kaiser Permanente has reported billions of dollars in profits, so all we’re asking from Kaiser CEOs is to share those profits with the frontline workers,” she said.

“All we’re asking is a fair contract so that we can be able to live.”

Kaiser Permanente locations in Washington DC, Virginia, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state were expected to be affected by the three-day strike.

Kaiser said centers would remain open, but warned there would be “longer-than-usual” wait times.

A Kaiser spokesman told journalists on Tuesday that talks were continuing.

“Several agreements over specific provisions have been reached” with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, the spokesman said, adding negotiators were prepared to meet around the clock “until we reach a fair and equitable agreement”.