More than 500 trees to be cut down at DC golf course that Trump wants to redo

NEW YORK - The National Park Service will begin cutting down more than 500 trees on Oct 10 at a public golf course in Washington, D.C., that President Donald Trump is planning to replace with a “championship-level” course.

In a court filing on Oct 9, Kevin Griess, the superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, said the agency planned to cull hundreds of the trees on the course as part of the clearing operation. He said such work would take place whether or not Trump moved forward with his plan for an elite golf course at the site.