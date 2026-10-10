More than 500 trees to be cut down at DC golf course that Trump wants to redo
Luke Broadwater
- The National Park Service will cut up to 529 trees at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C., as part of a landscape project linked to Donald Trump’s planned golf course overhaul.
- The Trump administration told a federal judge about the work because of a lawsuit from the DC Preservation League and court warnings over any destructive action at the site.
- Preservationists say the tree clearing is not routine maintenance and should trigger new public review under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
AI generated
NEW YORK - The National Park Service will begin cutting down more than 500 trees on Oct 10 at a public golf course in Washington, D.C., that President Donald Trump is planning to replace with a “championship-level” course.
In a court filing on Oct 9, Kevin Griess, the superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, said the agency planned to cull hundreds of the trees on the course as part of the clearing operation. He said such work would take place whether or not Trump moved forward with his plan for an elite golf course at the site.