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More than 100,000 without power in Hawaii as Lala downgraded to tropical storm

Workers assessing a fallen tree on busy Kanoelehua Ave, in Hilo, Hawaii, on Aug 15.

HILO, Hawaii - Almost 130,000 utility customers in Hawaii had no power on the morning of Aug 16 after Hurricane Lala brushed the Big Island before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

Data from poweroutageus.com as of 4.35am HST (10.35pm in Singapore) indicated that most of the affected areas were on the Big Island, Honolulu County and Maui County.

Hawaiian Electric warned customers on the evening of Aug 15 that the repair efforts were hampered by the hurricane-force winds and rain, citing flooded roadways and downed trees.

Video released by the Hawaii Department of Transportation showed flood waters overtaking roads.

Authorities reported one dead in a car-related incident.

Two homes were swept away, according to the National Weather Service.

Big Island resident Cynthia Totty-Hefley said on Aug 15 she had “a little anxiety” about rising water.

“What I’m most worried about is... the ocean coming into my house,” she told local station KITV.

An advisory from the National Hurricane Centre at 2am HST predicted another 10cm to 20cm of rain on the Big Island and windward Maui, which would mean as much as 76cm to 89cm overall since Lala started lashing Hawaii late on Aug 14.

Though the storm barely skirted landfall, Governor Josh Green cautioned islanders to shelter in place as forecasters warned of substantial damage.

Although US weather officials downgraded Lala to a tropical storm, its maximum sustained winds of 112kmh were just below hurricane status.

The hurricane centre continued to warn of “life-threatening” conditions. Lala’s maximum sustained winds on Aug 16 reached 120kmh, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said on Aug 15 it closed Hilo International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, with both expected to reopen on Aug 16. State officials advised travellers to check with their airlines for updates. REUTERS