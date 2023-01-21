More public universities in the US block TikTok

WASHINGTON - Temoc, the curiously muscular mascot of the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas), is cavorting on his TikTok page – dancing, posing and drawing attention to the college’s trends and events.

But the playful online days of the blue-skinned, orange-maned anthropomorphic comet may be numbered after UT Dallas on Tuesday became one of the latest public universities since early December to block TikTok from their networks over cyber-security concerns.

Oklahoma’s Northeastern State University has blocked TikTok since Dec 9.

Marketing major Eric Aaberg, 23, who worked on UT Dallas’ TikTok page and helped produce the Temoc videos, lamented the decision on Wednesday in a TikTok clip that has been viewed more than 38,000 times.

“I spent years making that cute,” said Mr Aaberg as a screenshot of Temoc floated overhead, “and people loved it, and now it just rots away.”

“This is my job. This is what I do for a living,” he added. “It’s not banned publicly; as an individual, you can still use it. But it’s just crazy because it’s a step closer to that, which is scary for a lot of people.”

This follows recent TikTok bans by state governments, which have disallowed the use of the video hosting app on government-issued devices over concerns that user data could be harvested and shared with the Chinese government.

Opposition to TikTok has been mounting in Congress, with both Republican and Democrat lawmakers pushing fresh legislation on Dec 13 that would ban the app entirely, citing it as a national security threat.

But the bans have been met with a backlash from students who habitually use the app and are sceptical about the US-China rivalry, and from some employees, for whom the app is a key source of research data or channel for student outreach.

Over the past month, public universities in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and other states have limited access to TikTok on campus Wi-Fi and devices, in line with directives from state governors.

The federal government and more than half of the 50 states have already restricted TikTok access on government networks and devices, as the Biden administration works out a deal on whether TikTok can continue operating in the United States.

“The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” the University of Texas in Austin’s technology adviser Jeff Neyland said in a schoolwide e-mail last week.

“As outlined in the governor’s directive, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where and how they conduct Internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” he added.

TikTok spokesman Jamal Brown, however, said in a statement to US media outlets last week that the ban impacted universities’ ability to share information, recruit students and build student communities.

“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cyber security in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods,” he said.

For now, students can get around the campus ban by accessing TikTok using mobile data or on their personal wireless networks.