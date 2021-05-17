For Subscribers
News analysis
Moon unlikely to get much joy from US over Pyongyang issue
Collaborating on coronavirus vaccines - South Korea needs to ramp up promised vaccinations - may be one outcome of President Moon Jae-in's visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden this week.
But on the second, perennial issue of North Korea, which as always will loom large over the May 21 meeting, Mr Moon is unlikely to get much movement from a US seemingly willing to tolerate the current status quo.