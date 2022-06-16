Monkeypox testing shows the US learnt little from the Covid-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US testing for monkeypox is insufficient to determine how widespread the virus is and where new cases are cropping up, according to infectious disease experts and advocates concerned about a sluggish response to the outbreak that's already hit 32 countries.

While government labs have the capacity to test as many as 8,000 samples a week, they're only using 2 per cent of that capability, suggesting that about 23 monkeypox tests are being performed a day, said Mr James Krellenstein, the co-founder of PrEP4All, an HIV advocacy group that widened its focus during the pandemic. Much more testing is needed to find out where the pathogen is and how fast it's moving, he said.

Normally seen in African countries where most human cases are caused by spillover from infected animals, monkeypox has been spreading through close contact, mainly among men who have sex with men.

Although it doesn't move as quickly as Covid-19, more than 1,600 cases have been reported globally since health officials began tracking it last month, including 72 in the US as of Tuesday (June 14).

The situation echoes the early days of Covid-19, when flawed tests from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention allowed the pandemic to spread undetected in the US, Mr Krellenstein said.

"It's concerning that the CDC isn't pushing for this themselves, especially after Covid," he said in an interview. "This is a critical period: Outbreaks become harder to control as time goes on."

How much virus?

Monkeypox is diagnosed at designated public health laboratories with a type of Food and Drug Administration-approved molecular test, called PCR, that recognises viral genetic material. Currently, all tests run through the government's lab network, which experts say is cumbersome, leading to potential delays in identifying new cases and a risk of missing wider community spread.

Testing is so limited that it's impossible to tell how much of the virus circulating in the US is being picked up, said Dr Ranu Dhillon, an infectious disease doctor at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. It could be 90 per cent or just 10 per cent, he said.

"This challenge of expanding and decentralising testing in response to an outbreak with widespread, unknown transmission chains is not new," Dr Dhillon said. "It's been a common theme in multiple recent outbreaks," including Ebola, Zika virus and, of course, Covid-19.

Experts urged decentralising testing and supporting an expansion to labs and hospitals capable of performing PCR tests, especially in places like sexual health clinics where many monkeypox patients are showing up.

"We absolutely need to ensure that every hospital with a laboratory - a molecular virology laboratory - should be able to test their patients for monkeypox," said Dr Michael Mina, a former Harvard epidemiologist who is now chief science officer for eMed, which sells at-home Covid-19 tests.

Dr Raj Panjabi, the White House's senior director for global health security and biodefense, said Friday that more than 300 PCR tests for monkeypox had been performed and there's been a 45 per cent week-to-week increase. The CDC said that, as of Monday, 556 specimens have been tested.

US health officials say they're working to expand testing to companies and other government laboratories. The CDC has published online instructions for making primers - DNA sequences used in PCR tests - so labs can start creating their own monkeypox assays.