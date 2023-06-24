Modi heaped with accolades at Indian diaspora event in US, while critics urge caution

WASHINGTON - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold a mammoth rally of the kind he had in previous visits to the United States and Australia.

But he still wound up a landmark state visit to the US with a campaign-style address on Friday to an audience of the Indian diaspora in a 1,100-seat theatre at the Kennedy Centre, on the banks of the Potomac River.

The Indian diaspora in the United States is close to five million strong, and Mr Modi’s rousing message was to a select audience, many of whom had travelled from around the country for the event.

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi had participated in a last official lunch hosted by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and a meeting with American and Indian tech and innovation CEOs hosted by President Joe Biden.

At the diaspora event hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a non-profit in Washington DC, Mr Modi told the audience: “I can say with a lot of confidence, that this (the invigorated US-India relationship) is not a partnership of convenience; it is a partnership of conviction.”

Indian Americans have become a significant factor in the United States politically and economically.

In 2013, the House of Representatives had one Indian American member, and fewer than 10 Indian Americans were serving in state legislatures. Ten years later, the current Congress includes five Indian Americans. According to a New York Times report, there are nearly 50 in state legislatures. And Vice-President Harris is Indian American.

At the diaspora event, Mr Modi spoke in Hindi, outlining India’s economic and demographic advantages, and brought the enthusiastic audience to its feet when he broke into English to exclaim “This is the moment!”

Mr Modi has always said Indian Americans bind the two countries, said Dr Aparna Pande, director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the conservative Washington think tank Hudson Institute.

“So, he’s playing to the diaspora, which he always does.”

A guest at the event, Mr Vikram Gupta, 58, a vice-president in an energy sector company, had travelled from Houston, Texas – where he previously attended Mr Modi’s massive 2019 rally alongside then-President Donald Trump.

Mr Modi has “energised the Indian diaspora”, Mr Gupta told The Straits Times. “He’s clearly been very transformative and probably that’s caught up the vision of many people living outside India.”

Not everyone in the diaspora, however, was necessarily happy at the accolades heaped on Mr Modi by the administration.

Earlier in the week while Mr Modi was in New York, and the next day as he met President Biden at the White House in Washington, Indian American protesters got out their messages as well. In both cities, trucks with digital billboards questioning the Modi government’s treatment of minorities and critics in India trundled around the city to puncture the bonhomie.

Asked about the question of erosion of civil liberties and democracy in India under Mr Modi – the subject of several cautionary commentaries in the US media – Mr Gupta acknowledged: “Whether it’s Modi or any other prime minister, they have to be very open to criticism, which is (the case) in any democratic set-up.”

In terms of geopolitics, analysts have written that the US-India partnership is more one of interests than of values – and even in terms of interests, there are limits to what the US may expect of India; New Delhi would not, for example, send Indian troops to fight alongside Americans in a war.