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Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, had launched Muse Image on July 7 into its Meta AI chatbot, which can use photos as input and lets users edit generated images directly through sketches.

Meta says it is discontinuing an AI feature launched this week that allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts, after drawing widespread criticism over privacy concerns, including from a Hollywood union.

“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way,” Meta said in a statement on July 10.

“We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” it said.

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, had launched Muse Image on July 7 into its Meta AI chatbot, which can use photos as input and lets users edit generated images directly through sketches.

The feature soon faced backlash over privacy concerns and being an automatic opt-in for users.

Emmy-winning actor Hannah Einbinder, known for his role on Hacks, criticised the feature on Instagram, saying it had been turned on automatically and urging users to turn it off.

On July 9, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and other media professionals, also urged members and other Instagram users to opt out of the feature.

“Anything other than a clear and conspicuous opt-in for these types of uses of Instagram users’ images is unacceptable, and an utter miscalculation of public sentiment regarding the obvious dangers and harms inherent in such use,” SAG-AFTRA said.

Following Meta’s decision to remove the feature, SAG-AFTRA welcomed the move.

“With the dangers of nonconsensual digital replicas well known to all, a feature that encouraged that behaviour is unwise. We appreciate its discontinuance. It is the responsible thing to do,” a union spokesperson said.

The reversal reflects increasing pressure on technology companies to give users clear control over how their publicly shared content is used by AI features. REUTERS