Minnesota sues US govt over shootings by immigration agents

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The US federal government is accused of allegedly blocking access to evidence in shootings by immigration officers.

- The US state of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the federal government on March 24 for allegedly blocking access to evidence in shootings by immigration officers that sparked nationwide outrage.

US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in separate encounters with federal immigration officers in Minnesota in January, sparking mass protests and scrutiny of law enforcement tactics.

Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in the same state on Jan 14.

The complaint, seen by AFP, accuses the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security of blocking Minnesota investigators’ access to “key” evidence and information related to the shootings.

“The federal authorities took exclusive control of evidence and refused the state and local authorities access to even the most basic information related to the incident,” the statement said, noting that they had “initially indicated that they would work with the Minnesota authorities and share relevant information”.

“The State of Minnesota has the authority and responsibility to protect against and address violence within its borders, including by prosecuting homicides, attempted homicides, and assaults,” it said.

In late 2025 , US President Donald Trump’s administration launched a sweeping immigration crackdown known as Operation Metro Surge.

The federal government deployed thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents to conduct immigration enforcement activities in Minnesota. AFP