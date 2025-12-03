‘We don’t want them’: Trump rages against Somali immigrants

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar (left) who is originally from Somalia defended herself against President Trump.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump raged on Dec 2 against Somali immigrants, saying they should be unwelcome in the United States as he highlighted the long woes of the African country.

Mr Trump’s heated remarks come as a scandal unfolds in the state of Minnesota where prosecutors say more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) went to non-existent social services, largely through false billing by Somali Americans.

In Somalia “they have no anything, they just run around killing each other,” he told a Cabinet meeting.

“Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country,” he said.

Mr Trump has a long history of deriding minorities and rose to political prominence spreading false conspiracy theories that former president Barack Obama was born in Kenya rather than the United States.

Mr Trump has often played up fears of the white majority of losing political and cultural power.

“We’re at a tipping point,” he told the Cabinet meeting.

“We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.”

Mr Trump said that Somali Americans “contribute nothing” and he berated Ms Ilhan Omar, an outspoken Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota who is originally from Somalia.

“Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage,” Trump said.

“Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”

She later wrote of Mr Trump on X: “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Mr Trump last week ended protections against deportations of Somalis in place in the United States since 1991, when Somalia descended into anarchy.

Prosecutors are investigating several plots to steal taxpayer money in Minnesota, including by groups that falsely claimed to be feeding children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minnesota, a historically Democratic-leaning state with a history of welcoming refugees, is home to a major Somali American community.

The scandal takes an added political dimension as Minnesota’s governor is Mr Tim Walz, a Democrat who was the party’s unsuccessful candidate for vice-president in the 2024 election.

Last week, Mr Trump separately ordered a halt to all visa issuance to Afghans after a deadly shooting in Washington by an Afghan who worked for US intelligence during the war and was granted asylum after the Taliban returned to power. AFP