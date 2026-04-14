US Minnesota county probes federal arrest as possible kidnapping

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ChongLy “Scott” Thao detained after ICE agents and other law enforcement officers conducted an immigration raid at his home in St Paul, Minnesota, on Jan 18, 2026.

WASHINGTON - A Minnesota county is investigating an arrest by federal agents who allegedly broke into a St Paul home with guns drawn, handcuffed a man and forced him outside in the snow in his underpants and sandals, only to discover they had the wrong man.

Ramsey County officials said in a statement on April 13 that federal agents "may have committed the crimes of kidnapping, burglary, and false imprisonment" in the January incident.

The man mistakenly detained, ChongLy “Scott” Thao, has said the officers had no warrant.

The incident has drawn further scrutiny to how federal agents have operated in Minneapolis, a city at the centre of debates over law enforcement tactics in President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement actions.

Minneapolis and St Paul, situated side by side, are known as the Twin Cities. Ramsey County officials said they were seeking information from the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr ChongLy Thao was driven around and questioned while in custody for about an hour before being returned home. PHOTO: REUTERS

County Attorney John Choi and Sheriff Bob Fletcher said in the statement that Mr Thao was handcuffed, removed from his home without consent and driven around and questioned while in custody for about an hour before being returned home.

The two "criminal illegal aliens" who DHS said it was seeking in that raid turned out to be elsewhere, one of them behind bars in a Minneapolis-area prison serving a four-year sentence.

Asked about the investigation, DHS said in a statement that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not kidnap people.

It said its law enforcement officers were executing a warrant and concluded through surveillance and intelligence that suspected sexual predators had ties to the property, adding that a US citizen at the house refused to be fingerprinted or identified facially.

DHS added: "As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement.”

Mr Trump earlier in 2026 deployed thousands of armed agents in and around Minneapolis to detain and deport migrants in an operation in which agents fatally shot two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. REUTERS