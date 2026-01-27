For subscribers
Minnesota becomes ground zero for Trump’s America First
- Two fatal shootings by ICE in Minnesota ignited protests over immigration policies and potential overreach, raising concerns about constitutional rights.
- Homeland Security officials' initial responses and justifications of the shootings sparked widespread criticism and accusations of framing the victims.
- Trump's administration has softened its stance following backlash, with internal disagreements emerging and political fallout impacting Republican unity.
AUSTIN, Texas – It took slightly more than a year, but US President Donald Trump’s America First universe has collided with America’s first principles in Minnesota like never before.
The resounding thud of the impact has served to slow the Trump train in spectacular fashion.