Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at centre of election-year fight

Protesters gathering in downtown Minneapolis on Jan 25, demanding that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement leave Minnesota.

– A second fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis has thrust US President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown deeper into the national political spotlight, forcing Republicans to defend the administration’s hardline tactics while motivating Democrats, who see it as an urgent election-year issue.

Federal officers have killed two US citizens in the city in January – among them intensive care nurse Alex Pretti on Jan 24 – during clashes with protesters angered by the administration’s sweeping enforcement surge.

Mr Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the US Senate, said his party would vote against funding legislation that includes money for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal immigration agency.

Congress faces a Jan 30 deadline to fund the government or risk a partial government shutdown.

Mr Schumer, in a Jan 25 statement, said Republicans should “join Democrats in overhauling ICE and CBP to protect the public”, referring to US Customs and Border Protection.

Moderate Democrats, who broke with their party during the 2025 government shutdown stand-off and have been cautious about appearing anti-law enforcement, have joined this call.

“This is clearly not about keeping Americans safe; it’s brutalising US citizens and law-abiding immigrants,” Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said in a statement about the ICE operation.

The Trump administration has launched its most ambitious immigration operation to date in Minneapolis, sparking weeks of protests by residents and violent altercations with federal agents, including two shooting deaths – Ms Renee Good on Jan 7 and Mr Pretti this weekend.

Mr Trump has shown no sign of retreating. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Jan 25, he said the operation was central to his 2024 presidential win and Republicans’ control of Congress.

“Tragically, two American citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat-ensued chaos,” he said, pinning blame on his rivals.

Gun rights advocates push back

While Republicans have mostly backed the crackdown, the Jan 24 shooting of a legally armed US citizen raises particular political risks for a party that sees itself as the home of gun rights supporters.

Gun rights groups have already expressed alarm at efforts by the administration to blame Mr Pretti for bringing a weapon to a protest, even though he was legally entitled to do that.

“Every peaceable Minnesotan has the right to keep and bear arms, including while attending protests,” the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said in a statement.

Recent Reuters polling indicates that Democratic voters do not support Mr Trump’s enforcement tactics, and even a significant slice of Mr Trump’s Republican backers – 39 per cent – are wary of the approach, saying harm should be minimised even if this means fewer immigration-related arrests.

Among independents, 73 per cent said the authorities should prioritise reducing harm, while 19 per cent said they should be willing to risk causing serious injury or death in pursuit of arrests.

”The rest of the country needs to know that what’s happening here could happen everywhere,” said protester Eric Gray, a 50-year-old Minneapolis resident. “I think that Minnesota is turning out to be the starting point, or the litmus test.”

Some Republicans question ICE tactics

Viral videos of violent clashes between heavily armed masked federal immigration agents in tactical gear and civilians have caused unease among Republican lawmakers, many of whom are already confronting voter anger over rising prices ahead of November’s congressional midterms.



Republican lawmakers approved a massive cash infusion into ICE in 2025, but after the two shooting deaths in Minnesota, some are demanding answers from the Trump administration.

In statements, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said the Minneapolis shooting was “incredibly disturbing” and “the credibility of ICE and DHS is at stake”.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said the Jan 24 death should raise “serious questions” about the adequacy of immigration-enforcement training, and North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said any administration official who rushes to judgment or tries to shut down an investigation does an “incredible disservice to the nation and to President Trump’s legacy”.

In the House, the Homeland Security committee requested testimony from ICE officials on their operation.

“It’s critically important that the American people and Congress be given a better understanding of how immigration enforcement is being handled,” Republican representative Michael Baumgartner of Washington said, welcoming the request.

Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt echoed the concerns, telling CNN on Jan 25 that Americans were watching fellow citizens being shot on television and that “federal tactics and accountability” had become a growing concern for voters.

Democrats have seized on the Minneapolis ICE operation and the aggressive federal tactics to accuse the Trump administration of government overreach – a charge that could resonate with both Democrats and independents in the coming election.

“Trump’s ICE is out of control and poses a grave domestic threat. Senate Democrats are right to do whatever they can to try and rein it in,” said Mr Tre Easton, Democratic policy strategist at the Searchlight Institute, which advises Democratic candidates.

“Democrats should say exactly what they mean about ICE. No pithy slogans.”

For weeks, Mr Trump and his administration have used the federal enforcement surge in Minnesota to draw a political contrast with the state’s Democratic leadership.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state and local law enforcement have rejected these characterisations, saying they will work with the federal government to remove violent offenders but that the administration’s operation is stirring the chaos.

“Someone has to be accountable”, for the killings in Minnesota, Mr Walz said at a Jan 25 news conference.

“President Trump you can end this today. Pull these folks back,” he added. REUTERS