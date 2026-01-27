Minneapolis shooting: White House says Trump doesn’t want to see people killed on US streets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press conference at the White House in Washington DC, on Jan 26, 2026.

WASHINGTON - The White House said on Jan 26 that President Donald Trump does not want to see people getting hurt or killed on the streets of the United States but will not back down from efforts to deport “violent criminal illegal aliens” from Minnesota.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed reporters after the killing of 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti , on Jan 24 by federal officers drew outrage from Americans. It was the second fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minnesota this month.

“Let’s be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment on Saturday. This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota for weeks,” Ms Leavitt said.

Video from the scene, verified by Reuters, contradicts the Trump administration’s account that immigration agents fired in self-defence after Mr Pretti approached them with a handgun. Footage shows Mr Pretti holding a phone – not a gun – as agents wrestle him to the ground.

It also shows officers removing a firearm stored near his waistband after he was subdued, moments before they fatally shot him. Mr Pretti was a licenced gun owner.

Ms Leavitt said Mr Trump “will never back down from his promise to deport violent criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again, and he welcomes all cooperation in that effort.”

Democratic leaders have fiercely opposed the Trump administration’s surge of immigration agents to Minnesota, which they have characterised as a lawless invasion that puts public safety at risk. Massive street protests have also been held in below-freezing temperatures.

Ms Leavitt called on Minnesota political leaders to turn over illegal immigrants in jails to federal authorities, along with any illegal aliens with active warrants or known criminal histories for immediate deportation.

She said Mr Trump wants Congress to immediately pass legislation ending policies that some cities have in providing sanctuary to undocumented border crossers. REUTERS