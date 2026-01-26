Minneapolis locals pay respects to man killed by US agents

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A handmade sign left on Jan 25 in memory of Alex Pretti, the man fatally shot by federal agents, near the spot where it happened the previous day in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS – The day after a second US citizen was shot dead by federal agents in the northern city of Minneapolis, local residents gathered on Jan 25 at a makeshift memorial to honour their fallen neighbour.

“I’m angry and I’m sad for this loss,” a resident named Lucy told AFP at the memorial site on Nicollet Avenue, in the southern part of the city.

“But I’m not scared to stay and I’m not scared to continue to fight and stand for what’s right, even when it puts my physical safety at risk,” she continued.

Mr Alex Pre tti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot on J an 24 by agents who were in the city as part of US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“I heard about the shooting of Alex and came with some fellow nurse friends who wanted to come and pay our respects,” Ms Anna Parthun, a nurse, told AFP.

Mr Pretti’s death at the hands of federal agents took place less than three weeks another Minneapolis resident, Ms Renee Good, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent – on a street about 2km away.

The area around Mr Pretti’s killing was marked off on Sunday by yellow caution tape with police cars parked across the road.

Some knelt at the memorial despite the icy ground, where temperatures as low as minus 20 deg C were recorded.

“If we were to leave and not stand as Alex did, as Renee did, just because things got scary, then that would not be right,” said Lucy, who only gave her first name, her voice shaking with sobs.

Enough is enough

The makeshift memorial in the snow was decorated with bouquets of flowers and candles – along with a host of signs.

“Stop killing us,” “Enough is enough. ICE out,” and “Alex should be here” were among the slogans written on signs posted around the site.

“I’m here on behalf of the Jewish community of Minnesota, and we are absolutely standing in solidarity against these ICE actions,” a Minneapolis resident named Elizabeth told AFP.

After conservative media reported on alleged fraud by Somali immigrants – which Mr Trump has repeatedly amplified – thousands of federal immigration agents have been deployed for weeks to Minneapolis, which has one of the highest concentrations of Somali immigrants in the United States.

“It’s been an outrage what our president has said about them (Somalis) and the demonisation of beautiful, civil, hardworking people,” said Elizabeth , who also declined to give her last name.

Another mourner, a man named Andy, stressed the importance of solidarity in the face of oppression.

“If they come for you, and they come for them, and you don’t show up, there’s nobody there to come for you,” he told AFP.

“So we’ve got to band together as a community and society and oppose this all.” AFP