Minister Masagos Zulkifli highlights Singapore's water management at UN forum

NEW YORK - Singapore's water innovation and management were among key issues in Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli's presentation in New York on Wednesday (July 18) at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Singapore was one of 47 countries presenting Voluntary National Reviews at the event, which is the UN's forum for providing political leadership, guidance and recommendations on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and affordable clean energy.

Stressing resilience in the face of climate change-induced weather volatility, Mr Masagos told the forum: "Our national water recycling system collects and treats every drop of wastewater and transforms it into Newater - Singapore's ultra-clean, high-grade reclaimed water."

He also highlighted the country's "wastewater superhighway", the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, to collect and transport wastewater.

He said: "The current tunnel, 48km long and linked to 60km of sewers, will be extended by 100km by 2025 to transport and turn more wastewater into Newater for industrial use and domestic consumption."

He added: "By reusing water endlessly, Newater cushions our water supply against dry weather, enhancing Singapore's water sustainability and resilience to shifting climatic patterns."

Separately, in an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Masagos said a key challenge was technology. Desalination is extremely energy intensive.

"By moving away from nature to used water, and also desalinated water, instead of being weather-reliant, we have become energy-reliant, and now, our new pursuit is to find energy solutions to our water problem," he said.

There are opportunities behind all the climate change-related challenges mankind is facing, he said. "In our case, water is the best illustration; we are turning to technology to resolve the problems."

He added: "Even after finding reverse osmosis will solve our problem, we are looking for technologies to reduce the amount of energy by half of what we're (using) today. The breakthrough is there now, we have got it in our hands, it is now an issue of scaling it up."

Mr Masagos also highlighted other challenges Singapore faces. "There are existential issues we have defined for ourselves; water is one example. And when people think the problem is over, suddenly the man across says something that reminds us that it is not over. Therefore it justifies (our) pursuit to be less reliant on nature to supply us water. Even (nature) is not reliable. Our rainfall in Singapore has been falling over the years."

Water was recently in the spotlight again as a potential bilateral issue after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he wanted to renegotiate the terms of the 1962 Water Agreement as he felt the stipulated price of raw water sold to Singapore was "ridiculous".

On the issue of single-use plastics, Mr Masagos said governments and citizens could work together to make it cheaper to resolve the problem.

A ban on plastic bags would address part of the problem, he said. Other single-use plastics such as forks and spoons, and packaging, were also an issue.

"There will be parts of it where we will legislate," he said, giving the example of legislation requiring packaging producers, from 2020, to report how much packaging they are putting into the environment.

"From 2020, we want all packaging producers to actually report how many tonnes of packaging they put out there, so that we know how much litter is produced and how much comes back," he said.

"It's the same principle (with) e-waste," he added. Tackling packaging and electronic waste will be part of nudging the industry into a "circular economy so we can recover as much resources as possible before they become waste or (get) incinerated", he said.

Mr Masagos also stressed the interconnected nature of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the focus of the UN forum - as well as the need for countries to work together and the need for public participation.

"It's not just that the SDGs are connected, these are all transboundary issues... what some country does will affect us and what we will do affects each other," he said.

"We have to work together to resolve climate change; if we are not together, we just can't get there."

He added: "Climate change is real and everybody is going to suffer if everybody doesn't cooperate. It is about consumers also recognising they, too, have a big impact."

At the forum, Mr Masagos told other environment ministers: "Besides providing clean drinking water, we want to bring Singaporeans close to water so they become stewards of water and our environment."

He told The Straits Times afterwards : "You cannot change the world, but you can change yourself, so let's start with ourselves and be exemplary and lead the world."