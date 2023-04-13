‘Mindboggling’: 18,000 cows killed in US farm explosion

An explosion that caused a fire at a dairy farm in the US state of Texas on Monday has killed a staggering 18,000 cows.

That figure is nearly three times the number of cattle led to slaughter each day across the United States, according to a report by USA Today.

Mr Roger Malone, the mayor of Dimmitt which is the town closest to the South Fork Dairy farm, described the number of deaths as “mindboggling”, adding that it was a “real tragedy”.

The fire broke out in Castro County, an area that is open prairie land dotted with dairy farms and cattle ranches.

The county’s top executive, County Judge Mandy Gfeller, said a malfunction in a piece of equipment at the South Fork farm may have caused an explosion that led to the fire.

Texas officials are still investigating the real cause of the incident, she said.

Mr Malone said he was not aware of any previous blaze at the facility. He added that the dairy had opened in the area just about three years ago, and there were 50 to 60 people working at the farm.

The owners of South Fork Dairy could not be reached for comment.

The blaze is said to have spread rapidly through the holding pens on Monday, where thousands of dairy cows were crowded together and waiting to be milked. The fire was subdued that evening, after which the shocking scale of the incident came to light.

One dairy farm worker was rescued and taken to hospital. As at Tuesday, the worker was said to be in a critical but stable condition.

There were no other human casualties.