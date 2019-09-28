Mikhy Farrera-Brochez sentenced to two years' jail over Singapore data leak

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (AP) - An American man convicted of leaking Singapore's HIV patient database as part of an alleged extortion attempt has been sentenced to two years in prison in Kentucky.

Singapore's health ministry accused Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of leaking a database of 14,200 people infected with HIV.

FBI agents found Farrera-Brochez in Kentucky earlier this year after his mother had kicked him out of her house.

An FBI affidavit says 34-year-old Farrera-Brochez threatened to publish the list if the government did not discontinue the HIV registry and release his partner from prison.

Farrera-Brochez was convicted in June on charges of sending threatening communications and possessing the identities of other people.

He was sentenced on Friday (Sept 27) and will be placed on supervised release for three years after serving his time.

The Straits Times reported in June that his lawyer Adele Burt Brown argued that he did not intend to extort the government, but wanted to make people aware that the database had been breached. While he acknowledged leaking the database early this year, he said he was not behind its initial leak in 2016.

“He wanted to get the Singapore government to acknowledge that the data had not been kept secure,” said Ms Brown, adding that he had approached several officials in Singapore and the US about the registry but been rebuffed.

Farrera-Brochez told the court that he sent the two e-mails also because he wanted Singapore to shut down the registry, which he said discriminated against gay individuals.

“You don’t need to register them for scientific and health purposes,” he said, referring to Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) communicable diseases director Vernon Lee’s earlier testimony on Monday that the HIV registry collected personal data of patients to understand the spread of the virus and target education efforts.

“You can collect their data anonymously. You don’t need their names to know their sexual practices,” Farrera-Brochez said, adding that he wanted to make people aware of the existence of the registry.

He also said that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from being beaten and gang-raped in jail in Singapore from 2016 to 2018.

“I’m a bit erratic, I can’t deny that even on my best days,” said Farrera-Brochez, who teared up as he told the court that he was lonely and missed his cats.

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Prison Service said in February that his claims about being abused while in custody were “baseless allegations”.