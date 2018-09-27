Mike Pompeo plans North Korea trip in October after meeting Kim aide

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met North Korea's foreign minister in New York on Wednesday (Sept 26) and agreed to travel to Pyongyang next month as the two sides continue to prepare for a second summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo tweeted that he had a "very positive meeting" with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly event.

"Much work remains, but we will continue to move forward," he wrote in the tweet, which included a photograph of the pair shaking hands and smiling.

Pompeo's meeting with Ri appeared to have taken place while Trump was chairing a UN Security Council meeting on nonproliferation at the world body's headquarters in New York. Pompeo left his seat behind Trump around the council's horseshoe-shaped table and then returned about a half-hour later.

The secretary accepted Kim's invitation to travel to Pyongyang next month as the two sides make progress towards the "final, fully verified denuclearisation of the DPRK," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea.

Pompeo's meeting with Ri was not a surprise: he had praised the outcome of a summit between North Korean and South Korean leaders in Pyongyang last week and said he expected to meet North Korean officials during the UN event.

A reaffirmation at that summit of North Korea's professed desire to give up its nuclear weapons appeared to jump-start progress in talks between the US and North Korea that had stalled in recent weeks.

Very positive meeting with #DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho @UNGA to discuss upcoming summit & next steps toward denuclearization of #NorthKorea. Much work remains, but we will continue to move forward. @StateDept pic.twitter.com/O376apkrBd — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 26, 2018

Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June and afterwards released a joint declaration that was criticised for its lack of detail and the fact that North Korea had made no commitments that it had not promised - and reneged upon - many times before.

The US argues that progress continues to be made towards the goal of denuclearisation, which Pompeo says he wants to achieve by the end of Trump's first term in January 2021.

Speaking on CBS' This Morning programme on Wednesday, Pompeo said North Korea had agreed to allow inspections, though he didn't specify what they would look like.

"We're working our way toward making sure this verification that we have talked about since the beginning," Pompeo said.

"We're not going to buy a pig in a poke. We're going to get this right."