Mike Pompeo confirms US sale of F-35 jets to UAE, after its recognition of Israel

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 10) that the United States planned to sell top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a US$23.37 billion (S$31 billion) package.

The Gulf Arab ally had long sought the stealth precision planes but received a green light only after agreeing to recognise Israel.

"The UAE's historic agreement to normalise relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the region's strategic landscape," Pompeo said in a statement.