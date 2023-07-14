Microsoft under fire after hacks of US State and Commerce departments

WASHINGTON - In late June, one of cybersecurity expert Steven Adair’s clients got an alert from Microsoft: One of the client’s employees working on human rights issues had their email account compromised. The client wanted to know if Adair could get to the bottom of it.

Mr Adair, who used to work in cyberdefence at the US space agency Nasa before setting up his own firm, Volexity, immediately launched an investigation - and hit a brick wall.

“We pored over every detail related to this user’s behaviour,” Mr Adair told Reuters on Thursday. “We couldn’t turn up anything.”

The hackers who broke into his client’s emails were the same set of sophisticated cyber spies Microsoft this week blamed for stealing emails from senior US officials, including State Department employees and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Microsoft said the hacks worked not by hijacking computers or stealing passwords but by taking advantage of a still-undisclosed security issue with the company’s ubiquitous online email service.

Because Mr Adair’s client - whom he declined to identify - was not paying Microsoft for its premium security suite, detailed forensic data was unavailable and Mr Adair had no way to figure out what had happened.

“We basically became a spectator at that point,” he said.

Mr Adair is now pushing for Microsoft to provide the additional data to its clients free of charge, a campaign that has picked up steam in the wake of the breach amid disquiet with the software giant’s security practices in government circles.

US Senator Ron Wyden said Microsoft should offer all its customers full forensic capabilities, saying that “charging people for premium features necessary to not get hacked is like selling a car and then charging extra for seatbelts and airbags.”

Microsoft did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Mr Adair’s experience, Mr Wyden’s comment, or other criticism of its security.

In a blog post that first outlined the hack late on Tuesday, Microsoft said that “accountability starts with us” and that it was “continually self-evaluating, learning from incidents” and strengthening its defences.

A storm in the cloud

For years individuals, organisations and governments have been moving their emails, spreadsheets and other data off their own servers and on to Microsoft’s, taking advantage of cost savings and the integration with the Redmond, Washington-based company’s suite of office tools. At the same time, Microsoft has promoted the use of its own security products, prompting some clients to abandon what they saw as redundant antivirus programs.

The process of migrating an organisation’s data and services to a big tech firm is sometimes called “moving to the cloud.” It can boost security, especially for small organisations that lack the resources to run their own IT or security departments.