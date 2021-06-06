Microsoft says 'missing' tank man result of human error

WASHNGTON • Microsoft has blamed "accidental human error" for its Bing search engine not showing image results for the query "tank man" in the United States and elsewhere.

There were concerns raised by users about possible censorship around the June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary.

Users, including those in Britain, Germany and Singapore, reported on Friday that when they performed the search, Bing returned the message, "There are no results for tank man".

Mr David Greene, civil liberties director at the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that content moderation was impossible to do perfectly and "egregious mistakes are made all the time".

But he suggested this case could be more sinister, saying: "At worst, this was purposeful suppression at the request of a powerful state."

Hours after Microsoft acknowledged the issue, the "tank man" search returned only pictures of tanks elsewhere in the world.

"Tank man" is often used to describe an unidentified person famously pictured standing before tanks in China's Tiananmen Square during pro-democracy demonstrations in June 1989.

Microsoft said on Friday that the issue was "due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this".

Microsoft said on Friday that the issue was "due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this".

Smaller search engines like DuckDuckGo that license results from Microsoft faced similar issues around "tank man" searches and said they expected a fix soon.

Rival Google showed many results for the famous image when the "tank man" search was performed on Friday.

A significant percentage of the Microsoft employees who work on Bing are based in China, including some who work on image-recognition software, according to a former employee.

China is known to require search engines operating in its jurisdiction to censor results, but those restrictions are rarely applied elsewhere.

REUTERS