Oracle picked as winning bid for TikTok US over Microsoft

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Oracle Corp is the winning bidder for a deal with TikTok’s US operations, a person familiar with the talks said, after main rival Microsoft Corp said its offer for the video app was rejected.

ByteDance Ltd, TikTok’s parent, rejected Microsoft’s previous bid to buy TikTok’s US operations.

A deal with Oracle is narrower, appearing more like a corporate restructuring than an outright sale, this person said.

Early offers from both parties valued the US business at about US$25 billion (S$34 billion), but that was before Chinese officials weighed in with new rules imposing limits on technology exports, and the terms may have also changed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Microsoft, which was working with Walmart Inc, had been seen as the more likely winner earlier in the process, but its talks have cooled, a person with knowledge of the matter said earlier today.

“ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft,” Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests.”

Microsoft hadn’t been asked to make revisions to its initial offer in the face of recent signs of opposition to a deal from Chinese government officials, the person added.

Microsoft said in its statement that it was prepared to make changes aimed at addressing US national security concerns.

“To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combating disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd, is fielding bids for its US operations under orders by the Trump administration, which has said the company’s Chinese ownership threatens national security.

TikTok intends to bring a proposal to the White House ahead of a mid-September deadline imposed by US President Donald Trump, a person with knowledge of the matter said Friday, and any bid will also need the blessing of government officials in Beijing.

The terms being discussed would be more of a corporate restructuring rather than outright sale, one person said.

This structure harkens back to Bytedance’s original intentions earlier in the summer to sell a partial stake in TikTok’s operations or restructure the company with a global headquarters and board of directors outside of China.

It’s unclear if that will pass muster with certain members of the Trump administration who are more hawkish about China.

Axios reported earlier on Sunday that Oracle had leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok’s US operations.

Owning TikTok would give the winning bidder access to an addictive video-sharing app used by more than 100 million people in the US.

The site, which lets people record and edit short video clips ranging from lighthearted lipsyncs to more serious political statements, has gained popularity during the global pandemic that’s kept many people cooped up indoors.

For Oracle, TikTok is less an obvious fit, but makes sense in light of the software company’s desire to build up its cloud-computing and consumer-data businesses.

It also resonates with Oracle’s close ties to Trump and Chairman Larry Ellison’s cheerleading for American tech interests.

Oracle is working with venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, a ByteDance investor, in its pursuit of TikTok.