Michigan reports first US deaths in cyclosporiasis outbreak

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An FDA investigation linked the outbreak that has expanded to nine states to iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico, but the US authorities are still looking for other potential sources.

Two people have died from cyclosporiasis in Michigan, the state’s health department said on Aug 3, marking the first fatalities in one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in recent US history.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is generally not life-threatening. However, Michigan said the two people who died had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by the disease and related dehydration, according to medical records.

An FDA investigation linked the outbreak that has expanded to nine states to iceberg lettuce sourced from privately held Taylor Farms operations in central Mexico, but the authorities are still looking for other potential sources.

US cyclosporiasis cases have climbed to record levels in 2026, driven at least in part by contaminated lettuce that was later recalled and found in products sold at Yum Brands-owned Taco Bell.

While the Food and Drug Administration has linked the outbreak to the lettuce, infections continue to rise as the agency investigates other possible sources. The outbreak has also hurt consumer confidence, contributing to lower lettuce sales and fewer visits to restaurant chains such as Sweetgreen and Chipotle.

Michigan health officials reported 11,234 outbreak-linked cases on Aug 3, up 461 from July 31’s update. The outbreak has resulted in 193 hospitalisations, according to the health department’s latest data.

Michigan’s Wayne County, which includes Detroit, has reported the highest number of cases, with 1,379 infections. Adults aged 30 to 39 years have been the hardest hit in Michigan, accounting for 2,216 reported cases, state data showed.

The state health department declined to provide additional details.

Cases of the intestinal illness have been rising steadily across the United States in recent weeks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration, nausea and other gastrointestinal issues.

Health agency cuts may hamper response

Former CDC officials and food safety experts have said cuts across federal health agencies have complicated the government’s ability to respond to foodborne disease outbreaks.

Nationwide, the CDC has recorded 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis as of July 28, with more than 11,500 additional suspected cases still awaiting confirmation or further investigation.

The CDC surveillance updates include only laboratory-confirmed cases, while state health departments may also report probable infections, resulting in higher case counts. The agency has said it is working with states to update the national tally as additional cases are confirmed.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said it is aware of the deaths in Michigan.

“This development highlights the importance of identifying the source of the outbreak and preventing additional illnesses,” said Wade Syers, a food safety specialist at Michigan State University Extension. REUTERS