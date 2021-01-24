Michigan lottery ticket holder hits $1.3b jackpot

A ticket holder in Michigan won the US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) jackpot on Friday, said lottery company Mega Millions yesterday.

"The estimated jackpot of US$1 billion goes to a lucky ticket holder in Michigan. That was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn (on Friday)," Mega Millions said in a press statement.

The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball number of 24, the company said.

The identity of the ticket owner was not disclosed.

The odds of scoring the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, news outlet CNN reported.

The payout for Friday night's draw was the second-largest in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in US lottery history, lottery spokesman Carole Bober Gentry told CNN.

The lump-sum cash option for the jackpot is an estimated US$739.6 million.

It is traditionally lower than the annuity payment option.

The world's largest lottery prize ever awarded on a single ticket is US$1.537 billion. It was won in South Carolina on Oct 23, 2018.

The jackpot now resets to US$20 million for the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday.

Aw Cheng Wei