Michigan dog helps police officer rescue its owner who fell into frozen lake

A 65-year-old man was rescued from a frozen lake on Jan 18 after his dog worked with a police officer to pull him out of the water, said Michigan State Police.

In a statement, the police said that the rescue occurred at about 11.45am.

Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) Kammeron Bennetts responded to a call from a Michigan man who had fallen through the ice in Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township, the statement added.

MCO Bennetts could not reach the man due to the ice conditions. Instead, he got the man’s dog, Ruby, to help.

In bodycam footage posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the officer is seen attaching an orange-coloured rescue disc with a yellow rope to Ruby’s collar. The officer then instructs the man to call for his dog while he holds onto the rope.

Ruby is seen running back to the owner with the rescue disc.

After the man gets hold of the disc, MCO Bennetts is heard saying: “I need you to kick your feet. Kick your feet back. Bring your feet up to the surface by kicking your feet!”

Breathing heavily, the officer pulls the rope while continuing to shout: “Keep pulling on that disc. Pull on the disc, kick your feet. Keep kicking your feet!”

According to the police, MCO Bennetts was assisted by a firefighter from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department as they pulled the man to safety. He was in the water for approximately 16 minutes.

In the footage, the man is seen lying flat on his stomach.

The police said he was taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment and later discharged.

The police hailed “the quick actions of MCO Bennetts, along with the help from Ruby” for the successful ice rescue.