Miami mayor Francis Suarez files candidacy for US presidential run

MIAMI - Miami mayor Francis Suarez filed to run for US president on Wednesday, according to Federal Electoral Commission documents, joining a crowded Republican field hoping to upset former president Donald Trump’s dominance.

Mr Suarez, 45, is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday in a speech promised to his supporters.

He joins some dozen candidates, all of whom are trailing the twice-indicted former president in the polls.

Mr Suarez is one of three candidates from Florida, following in the footsteps of Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump, who has been living at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence since leaving the White House.

The majority of the Republican field will face off at a first debate set for August 23.

The winner of the primary contest will go up against the candidate chosen by the Democratic party – very likely President Joe Biden – at the polls in November 2024. AFP