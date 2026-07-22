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Mexico says there is no evidence its lettuce caused US outbreak

On July 18, the FDA said a sample of Mexican lettuce from supplier Taylor Farms had tested positive for the parasite.

MEXICO CITY – There is no evidence as yet to suggest lettuce sourced from Mexico caused a cyclosporiasis outbreak in the US, Mexico's Health Minister David Kershenobich said on July 21.

The statement follows a US Food and Drug Administration report on July 20 indicating traceback data pointed to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms locations in central Mexico.

The outbreak, which causes severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, has been linked to lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported approximately 100 hospitalisations related to the parasitic infection. Taco Bell is owned by Yum Brands.

“So far, no evidence has been found to indicate that it originated there,” Kershenobich said during a regular government press conference, referring to the central Mexican state of Guanajuato where he said authorities were looking into the issue. “However, we are taking all precautions in case that were the case,” he added.

The FDA’s investigation into the source of the outbreak has been beset by conflicting information. On July 18 , the agency said a sample of Mexican lettuce from supplier Taylor Farms had tested positive for the parasite, only to announce on July 19 the result was a false positive following a re-review of the data.

The agency then came out on July 20 to say its supply chain investigation continues to point to the company’s Mexican facilities as the source of the parasite.

Mexico’s sanitary regulator, Cofepris, and agricultural safety body, Senasica, said in a joint statement on July 17 that an inter-agency technical group is conducting “strictly preventive” inspections and traceability analyses to mitigate health risks.

Taylor Farms’ growing and processing facilities in Mexico were the source of a major US cyclosporiasis outbreak in 2013 that sickened more than 600 people in 25 states and was traced to salad mix from Taylor Farms de Mexico in Guanajuato, according to the CDC. REUTERS