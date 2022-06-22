Mexican scientist jailed in US for spying for Russia

Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes has been linked to multiple academic institutions around the world. PHOTO: GLOBAL NETWORK OF QUALIFIED MEXICANS IN SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK
MIAMI (AFP) - A prominent Mexican scientist convicted of spying for Russia was sentenced to four years in prison by a US court on Tuesday (June 21).

Hector Cabrera Fuentes, 37, pleaded guilty in February to a single charge of acting on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the US authorities.

"I have deep regrets and remorse for my actions and I apologize to the United States," Cabrera Fuentes said.

"Everyone makes mistakes in his life and this is my big mistake," the renowned biochemist and cardiovascular researcher said.

Cabrera Fuentes, who lived in Singapore, was arrested in Miami in 2020 for spying on a "US government source" on behalf of Russia, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, a Russian government official recruited Cabrera Fuentes in 2019.

He faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

