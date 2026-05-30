Meta plans AI pendant, ‘wearables for work’ in hardware boost, The Information reports

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In 2025, Meta acquired AI-wearables startup Limitless, maker of a pendant-style device that records and transcribes real-world conversations.

Meta Platforms plans to start testing an AI pendant in the next year, as it charts a roadmap for wearable devices in an effort to reverse losses in its hardware division, technology news website The Information reported on May 29 , citing a memo.

Meta declined to comment to Reuters on the report.

The Facebook and Instagram owner plans to significantly expand its selection of AI glasses and add a business-focused service called “Wearables for Work” the report said, citing an internal memo by Mr Alex Himel, Meta’s vice-president of wearables.

The report comes after Meta’s hardware unit Reality Labs reported a loss of US$4.03 billion (S$5.14 billion) in the first quarter on revenue of just US$402 million.

Meta aims to sell 10 million wearable devices in the second half of 2026, driving sales by launching new products and selling them in more countries, The Information said.

It currently has partnerships with EssilorLuxottica brands Ray-Ban and Oakley to make AI-powered smart glasses.

In 2025 , Meta acquired AI-wearables startup Limitless, maker of a pendant-style device that records and transcribes real-world conversations, to accelerate efforts towards developing next-generation AI-enabled wearables. REUTERS