Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition to Japan

Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in September 2020.
Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in September 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    39 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn flee while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges have asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition to Japan.

On Saturday, the US Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.

A Feb 3 letter to Blinken seen by Reuters on Wednesday from the Taylors' lawyers said "we do not believe there is any good reason to surrender these two American citizens."

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 