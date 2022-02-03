Melinda French Gates will pivot S$15.4 billion fortune away from foundation

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Melinda French Gates will increasingly give away her fortune through philanthropies other than the US$50 billion Gates Foundation.

French Gates, 57, intends to spread her wealth across philanthropic endeavours, rather than pledging to give the bulk of it to the Gates Foundation, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

She and Bill Gates, 66, described their individual plans for giving away their fortunes in letters posted online in November, almost seven months after announcing their divorce.

French Gates has been building up her own philanthropic investment firm Pivotal Ventures, which was started in 2015 with a focus on implementing "innovative solutions to problems affecting US women and families."

She is worth US$11.4 billion (S$15.4 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gates has the world's fourth-highest net worth, at US$130 billion.

Messages to Pivotal Ventures and Gates Foundation representatives weren't immediately returned.

A press release last week announcing the addition of new board members to the Gates Foundation initially said that Gates, French Gates and Warren Buffett had pledged "to devote the bulk of their remaining resources to the foundation."

It was later corrected, with that language removed and changed to "the expectation of future pledges."

Gates and French Gates shook up control of their Seattle-based foundation to strengthen its governance after the couple's divorce, adding four to its board and adding that there could be as many as nine members in the future.

Talks are "ongoing about adding to the initial slate to enhance representation across gender, geography and expertise."

If the ex-couple can't work together, French Gates will step down from the foundation within two years, they agreed last year.

If she departs, French Gates will receive money from Gates for her philanthropic work apart from the foundation's endowment.