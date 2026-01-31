Melania Trump’s atypical, divisive documentary opens in US movie theatres

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (left) and First Lady Melania Trump attend the premiere of Amazon MGM's documentary Melania in Washington on Jan 29.

WASHINGTON - Melania, the Amazon MGM-produced documentary following the typically guarded US First Lady as she prepares for her husband Donald’s second inauguration, opened in theatres on Jan 30.

The wide release came a day after a lavish premiere at the Kennedy Center, recently redubbed the Trump-Kennedy Center, where the 55-year-old former model’s outspoken husband called the film “glamorous, very glamorous”.

At a showing in Washington, where a major winter storm has snarled transit, Ms Savannah Harrison told AFP she had purchased her ticket because she “was just very intrigued to see the behind-the-scenes”.

Unlike most reviewers in US media, she was delighted by the film.

“In contrast of what we see from President Trump every day, it’s just another aspect that it humanises them a little bit more,” she said, admitting that she went into the film with a positive view of the First Lady.

In Los Angeles, where voters opted against Mr Trump 2-to-1 in 2024, a billboard for the documentary was defaced to make it appear as if the First Lady was defecating on an American flag.

The 1hr 44min film follows the normally guarded Melania during the 20 days leading up to the Jan 20, 2025 inauguration. After its theatrical release it will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

From the presidential couple’s Florida estate to Trump Tower in New York and the White House, the First Lady goes from appointment to appointment, preparing her outfits for Inauguration Day and deciding on decor for their return to Washington.

There are no sensational revelations, though she does discuss the deep impact of her mother’s death. She also says her favourite singer is Michael Jackson.

Surprise guests also make appearances, including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, who holds a video call with her incoming American counterpart.

Critiques

While the film grants rare access into her life, the movie Melania has also given an insight into the way US business titans have lined up to pay tribute to the Trump administration in the past year.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos has grown notably closer to Mr Trump, securing a prime seat at the inauguration and telling the Washington Post newspaper he owns to favour pro-business editorials.

US media say that of Amazon’s US$40 million (S$50.8 million) licensing deal for the film, Mrs Trump, who served as executive producer, will receive 70 per cent. The next highest bid, from Disney, was reportedly only US$14 million.

At a viewing in Florida, Ms Jannet Iglesias was enthusiastic about the film, calling it “incredible”.

“I think that everyone has to come and see it. I’m going to come for the second time,” she said.

US media has been less enthusiastic in its reviews, with The Atlantic calling the documentary a “disgrace” and the Variety trade magazine describing it as a “shameless infomercial”.

Expected viewership for the film has also been much discussed online, with many anticipating weak sales.

In South Africa, the film was withdrawn from major theatres just before its release, with the distributor citing “the current climate”.

South Africa’s government has had very tense relations with Mr Trump, notably over his unfounded allegations of there being a “genocide” against White people in the country.

The film has also been roundly critiqued for its director: Brett Ratner.

The director behind the Rush Hour franchise was in 2017 accused of sexual assault by actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, as well as four other women, in the midst of the #MeToo movement. He has denied any wrongdoing. AFP







