WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US First Lady Melania Trump said she has tested negative for Covid-19, in a statement posted on the website of the White House on Wednesday (Oct 14).

She added that her 14-year-old son Barron Trump had tested positive but exhibited no symptoms.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Mrs Trump said, adding that Barron has since tested negative for the virus.

This story is developing.