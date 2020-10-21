Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'lingering cough'

WASHINGTON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump's wife Melania is cancelling a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally Tuesday (Oct 20) due to a "lingering cough" following her infection with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

"Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be travelling today," Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.

Her last public appearance was on Sept 29, during the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

The president and she tested positive for coronavirus a few days later.

Trump restarted his campaign travel on Oct 12, just one week after being released from the hospital.

But the first lady has remained out of sight, even after announcing last week that she had recovered.

Her last campaign speech was on Aug 25, when she addressed the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden.