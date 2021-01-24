Melania leaves Donald to deal with photographers alone

The United States’ former first lady Melania Trump had social media users in stitches when a viral video showed her coldly walking away from a warm reception at Florida’s Palm Beach airport, hardly missing a beat, leaving her husband Donald alone smiling and waving for cameras last Wednesday.

The couple had left Washington for their new home in Florida that day after Mr Trump’s term ended without him winning re-election.

Society publicist R. Couri Hay, who was an acquaintance of Mrs Trump’s in New York, said in an interview: “She was a reluctant First Lady and she did it for her husband.” He added: “I think that you will find that she will be even less visible, and less available (after leaving Washington).”