Meghan Markle visits New York City for baby shower

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - It is her first trip back to the US since marrying Prince Harry last May.

the pregnant Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was seen in New York City Tuesday, reportedly for a baby shower.

The Royal couple announced in Australia last October that they were expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.

The duchess's husband Harry is Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne.

The couple is due to visit Morocco from Feb 23 to Feb 25 on an official trip.

But are they expecting a boy or a girl?

No blue or pink balloons revealed. The duchess was quickly whisked away by security detail, and Kensington Palace has declined to comment.