Meeting Nato, Blinken warns Ukraine gains in doubt if no US aid

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Jan 29 that Ukraine’s gains over two years of fighting were all in doubt without new US funding, as Nato’s chief visited to lobby Congress.

Tens of billions of dollars in US aid has been sent to Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv, saying it lacks a clear end game as the fighting against President Vladimir Putin’s forces grinds on.

As Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the case on a visit to Washington, Mr Blinken offered an increasingly dire picture of Ukraine’s prospects without US approval of the so-called supplemental funding.

“Without it, simply put, everything that Ukrainians achieved and that we’ve helped them achieve will be in jeopardy,” Mr Blinken told a joint news conference with Mr Stoltenberg.

“Absent that supplemental, we’re going to be sending a strong and wrong message to all of our adversaries that we are not serious about the defense of freedom, the defense of democracy,” he said.

“It will simply reinforce for Vladimir Putin that he can somehow outlast Ukraine and outlast us,” he said.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve US$61 billion (S$81.73 billion) in new aid to Ukraine.

But the talks have bogged down as Republican lawmakers – furious over record flows of migrants over the US border with Mexico – demand major changes in immigration and border control policy in exchange for approving more money for Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said he would meet US lawmakers on Jan 30 and make the case that support for Ukraine was “in our own security interest.”

“It will be a tragedy for Ukrainians if President Putin wins but it will also make the world more dangerous and all of us more insecure,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“It will embolden other authoritarian leaders – not only President Putin, but also North Korea, Iran and China to use force,” he said.

With many Republicans focused on opposing China, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Today it’s Ukraine; tomorrow it could be Taiwan.”