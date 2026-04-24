Measles on the rise in Americas: Experts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Americas region was the first in the world to achieve measles-free status, in 2016.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

WASHINGTON - Measles is on the rise in the Americas, particularly in Mexico, the United States and Canada as some communities fail to get vaccinated, the Pan American Health Organisation said on April 24.

Last year more than 14,700 cases were reported in 13 countries of the Americas, posting an increase of nearly 32 per cent compared to 2024, said PHO director Jarbas Barbosa.

The trend is speeding up this year, and there have now been more cases of this highly contagious air-borne viral disease in just a few months than in all of last year, he said.

Mexico, Guatemala, the United States and Canada account for the majority of the cases, with transmission reported also in Bolivia and other countries, said Barbosa.

The Americas region was the first in the world to achieve measles-free status, in 2016. It has since regained and lost it again several times, most recently last year, the PHO says.

“The reemergence of the measles in the Americas is a significant setback, but one that is entirely reversable,” said Barbosa.

Last year 32 measles-related deaths were reported, and in the first quarter of 2026, 11 deaths have already been recorded, he added.

Health officials are on alert because the United States, Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup together this summer. The world’s premier sporting event will draw millions of visitors. AFP







