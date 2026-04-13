McDonald’s to add energy drinks, crafted sodas to US menus, WSJ reports

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The new beverages slated to roll out in May include a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, with the energy drinks to come in August, said the report.

McDonald’s is preparing to introduce a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer as part of a broader revamp of its cold drink menu at its US restaurants later in 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 12, citing company documents.

The new beverages, slated to roll out in May, include a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, the report said.

McDonald’s energy drink offerings are expected to go on sale starting in August, the Journal added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

According to the report, McDonald’s plans to price the new drinks below offerings from competitors such as Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Sonic and other chains.

This comes as restaurants compete to attract price-conscious diners worn down by economic uncertainties.

Earlier in April, McDonald’s introduced menu items priced at US$3 (S$3.80) or less and offered a US$4 breakfast meal deal in the US.

Chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in February there was growing evidence the Chicago-based company’s value strategy was working, with increased visits from low-income consumers. REUTERS