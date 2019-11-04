McDonald's says ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook eligible for half-year severance of $916,000

NEW YORK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - McDonald's Corp said on Monday (Nov 4) former chief executive officer, Steve Easterbrook, was eligible for six months of severance pay as part of his termination agreement with the company.

On Sunday, McDonald's said it had dismissed Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.

"In consideration for (severance) benefits, Mr. Easterbrook has agreed to a release of claims in favour of the company, to cooperate with the company following his termination," McDonald's said in regulatory filing.

Easterbrook, 52, received total compensation US$15.88 million (S$21.5 million) in 2018, according to a regulatory filing.

He will receive US$675,000 severance and 18 months of health insurance benefits.

Easterbrook is also eligible for a pro-rated annual bonus for his work this year and future payouts of restricted stock tied to the Chicago-based company’s performance, according to the filing.

McDonald's also said Easterbrook's separation agreement contained a two-year post-termination non-competition covenant, which is six months longer and more expansive in scope than his existing agreements.

New CEO Chris Kempczinski will have a annual base salary of US$1.25 million, with a target-based bonus of 170% of his annual base salary, McDonald's said.