Maui wildfire victims fear land grab may threaten Hawaiian culture

KAANAPALI, Hawaii - Deborah Loeffler felt she could not lose much more after a wildfire destroyed the home in Maui where five generations of her family have lived, and a son died the same day on the US mainland.

Grieving and overwhelmed, Ms Loeffler was soon beset by emails with unsolicited proposals she sell the Lahaina beachfront plot in Maui where her grandfather built their teal-green wooden home in the 1940s.

“It felt like we had vultures preying on us,” said Ms Loeffler, 69, a retired flight attendant, sitting in the brown-carpeted hotel room in Maui to which she was evacuated, an untouched container of cooked powdered egg and cold potato by her bedside.

Her experience will be familiar to people in places such as Paradise, California, or northern New Mexico, where buyers moved in to try to obtain distressed property after blazes in 2018 and 2022.

Ms Loeffler fears a land grab on Maui would mean the loss of Hawaiian culture.

In Hawaii, the fire exacerbated a chronic shortage of affordable housing, potentially accelerating a drain of multi-generational families from the US state looking for places they can afford to live. The population of Native Hawaiians in the state dropped below the number living on the US mainland over the last decade, according to US Census data.

Before Lahaina was destroyed by the most deadly US wildfire in a century, its average home price was US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million), three times the national average, according to the real estate site Zillow.

In Maui County, where around 75 per cent the population is Asian, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or of mixed race, the median household income is US$88,000, just 24 per cent above the US average, according to census reports.

Affordable housing advocates such as Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action (Hapa) are calling for a moratorium on foreclosures.

Hapa along with the state government is documenting unsolicited purchase offers in Lahaina, the early 19th century capital of the kingdom of Hawaii before its overthrow in a US-backed 1893 coup.

Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection warned of people making below-market offers, playing on fears of foreclosure and the cost of rebuilding. The office declined to comment on how many such offers had been reported.

“We will be making sure we do all we can to prevent that land from falling into the hands of people from the outside,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green, who has proposed a ban on Lahaina land sales, said at an Aug 15 press conference.