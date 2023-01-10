Mattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths

EL SEGUNDO - Mattel Inc’s Fisher-Price brand on Monday reannounced the recall of about 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers, following at least eight more deaths that occurred after the original recall in 2019.

The product was launched in 2009 and first recalled a decade later after more than 30 infant fatalities were reported.

A total of about 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the sleepers, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Monday.

Fisher-Price has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the deaths or whether the product was a Rock ‘n Play sleeper in some of the reports, the CPSC said.

It was sold in major stores across the United States, including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon.com, from September 2009 through April 2019. REUTERS